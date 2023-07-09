Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar [India], July 9 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted the Southeast of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake hit Campbell at 7:39 pm on Sunday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 kilometres.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) tweeted on Sunday, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-07-2023, 19:39:09 IST, Lat: 5.87 & Long: 94.83, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 162km SE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India."

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.

