Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Eastern Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 4 (ANI/WAM): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Sunday morning.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency reported that the quake's epicentre is located 154 kilometres northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar district at a depth of 153 kilometres.

No material damages have been reported so far, the agency further said. (ANI/WAM)

