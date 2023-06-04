Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Eastern Indonesia

By ANI | Published: June 4, 2023 01:09 PM2023-06-04T13:09:44+5:302023-06-04T13:10:22+5:30

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 4 (ANI/WAM): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Sunday morning.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency reported that the quake's epicentre is located 154 kilometres northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar district at a depth of 153 kilometres.

No material damages have been reported so far, the agency further said. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

