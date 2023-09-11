Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Indonesia's Kotamobagu

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 11 : An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Monday struck 352 km east of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 18:21:33 IST, Lat: 1.14 & Long: 127.46, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 352km E of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia,” the NCS said in a post on 'X' on Monday.

The National Centre of Seismology has pegged the magnitude at 6.0.

The quake hit at a depth of 150 km beneath the epicentre near Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Further details are awaited.

