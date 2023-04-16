Economic, political tension worsens poverty in Pakistan: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 : In the absence of higher social spending in Pakistan, the lower middle-income poverty rate is expected to increase to 37.2 per cent in 2022-23, according to the World Bank report on the macro poverty outlook for Pakistan, Dawn reported.

World Bank sees that poverty in Pakistan will inevitably increase with pressures from weak labour markets and high inflation, warning that further delays in external financing, policy slippages, and political uncertainty pose significant risks to the macro poverty outlook.

Given poor households that depend on agriculture and small-scale manufacturing, and construction activity will remain vulnerable to economic and climate shocks.

Official remittance inflows also fell by 11.1 per cent, partly due to the exchange rate cap that made informal non-banking channels preferable. Any decline in overall remittances would reduce households' capacity to cope with economic shocks, adding pressure on poverty, Dawn wrote quoting the report.

The report says Pakistan's economy is under stress with low foreign reserves and high inflation. Activity has fallen with policy tightening, flood impacts, import controls, increased borrowing and fuel costs, low confidence, protracted policy and political uncertainty. Despite some projected recovery, growth is expected to remain below potential in the medium term, Dawn reported.

Key risks to the outlook are the non-completion of the IMF programme due to policy slippages and the non-materialization of expected financing. Additional risks include political instability, deterioration of domestic security and external economic conditions, and financial sector risks associated with revaluation losses, liquidity shortages, and high sovereign exposure.

The health and education outcomes are also at risk as the high inflation and reduced incomes could lead poor households to lower school attendance and food intake, stated Dawn quoting the report.

With high public consumption, economic growth increased substantively above potential in FY22 because of growing imbalances that led to pressures on domestic prices, external and fiscal sectors, the exchange rate, and foreign reserves.

These imbalances were worsened by the disastrous flooding in 2022, surging world commodity prices, tightening global financing conditions, and domestic political uncertainty.

Furthermore, distortive policy measures, including periods of exchange rate caps and import controls, delayed the IMF-EFF programme and contributed to creditworthiness downgrades, lower confidence, high yields, and interest payments, and the loss of access to international capital markets.

Agricultural output is expected to contract for the first time in more than 20 years due to the floods. Industry output is also expected to shrink with supply chain disruptions, weakened confidence, and higher borrowing costs and fuel prices.

The lower activity is expected to spill over to the wholesale and transportation services sectors, weighing on services output growth. Output growth is expected to recover in FY24 gradually and in the fiscal year 2025 but remain below potential as low foreign reserves and import controls continue to curtail growth.

Due to higher energy and food prices, and the weaker rupee, inflation is projected to rise to 29.5 per cent in FY23 but moderate over the forecast horizon as global inflationary pressures dissipate. With dampened imports, the current account deficit is projected to narrow to 2 per cent of GDP in FY23 but widen to 2.2 per cent of GDP in FY25 as import controls ease.

The fiscal deficit is projected to narrow to 6.7pc of GDP in FY23 and further over the medium term as fiscal consolidation takes hold. The macroeconomic outlook is predicated on the completion of the IMF-EFF programme, sound macroeconomic policy, continued structural reforms, and adequate external financing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor