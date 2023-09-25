ED attaches Rs 125.06 cr worth of Unitech Group's land in Chennai

New Delhi, Sep 25 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has attached 39.83 per cent share of 4.79 acre land forming parts of the township Uniworld City, Nallambakkam in Chennai in a case involving the Unitech Group.

"The value of the land attached is worth Rs 125.06 crore. Total proceeds of crime of Rs 7,612 crore has been detected till now in this case," said the ED.

The said land is owned by Unitech Infopark Limited in which 39.83 per cent shares are held by Narnil Infosolutions Private Limited (a benami company of Chandras the Promoters of Unitech Group).

The ED initiated PMLA investigation based on various FIRs registered by Delhi Police and the CBI over complaints by homebuyers against Unitech Group, its promoters and others.

The ED investigation revealed that Chandras of Unitech had invested the Proceeds of Crime to the tune of USD 15,087,114 (present value Rs 125.06 crore) through Narnil Infosolutions Private Limited into Unitech Infopark Limited in the year 2009-10 by acquiring 39.83 per cent shares of the said company.

"Investigation revealed that Narnil Infosolutions Private Limited is beneficially owned by Chandras and was being controlled through their associates," said the ED.

During the course of investigation, the ED had arrested five individuals, namely Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra and Rajesh Malik. Till now, two prosecution complaints have been filed by the ED and cognizance of the same have been taken by the PMLA Court.

"Vide 17 Provisional attachment orders, including the current attachment, various domestic and overseas assets having total value of Rs 1,257.61 crore have been attached. The attachment includes assets of Carnoustie Group, Shivalik Group, Trikar Group and the assets of Shell, Benami and personal companies of Chandras, etc. Total proceeds of crime of Rs 7,612 crore has been detected till now in this case," said the ED.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

