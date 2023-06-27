Egypt: At least four people killed, four others injured after building collapses in Alexandria

Cairo [Egypt], June 27 : At least four people, including a child, have died and four others were injured after a building collapsed in Egypt's Alexandria on Monday, CNN reported citing state newspaper Al-Ahram.

The civil defence units found the fourth body from under the rubble on Tuesday morning as the search for survivors was conducted for a second day, CNN cited Al-Ahram.

Three victims have been identified as Mostafa Othman, Abdullah Mahfouz and Hamdy El-Sayed.

As many as 16 families lived in the 14-story building and domestic tourists in summer used other apartments in Alexandria, CNN reported citing city's governor Mohamed El Sherif. The building has been constructed 50 years ago, the report said.

Speaking to reporters, one of the residents on the site described the terrifying moment when her missing family members fell with the building on Monday at around 8 am (local time), CNN reported.

A young woman who was in tears said, "I placed my younger siblings under the couch as bricks were falling." She said, "I went back and called for my mother to leave with me, she said she was coming. So, I walked a few steps forward to find the ceiling falling along with them [my mother and brother]. I was facing the sky and they were down," the report said.

Egypt's Public Prosecution has ordered to detain the owner of the 14th floor of the collapsed building and a contractor for four days pending investigations over involuntary manslaughter and unauthorized construction charges. The contractor made the construction on the top floor despite a demolition order, CNN cited Al-Ahram report.

