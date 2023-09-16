Egypt: INS Sumedha participates with several navies in Exercise Bright Star-23 

Cairo [Egypt], September 16 : The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sumedha participated in Exercise Bright Star-23 with multiple other navies which began on September 3, till September 15.

INS Sumedha exercised with navies of Egypt, Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Qatar.

Taking to their social media platform 'X', Indian Navy stated, "#BrightStar23 #INSSumedha exercised with Navies of Egypt, Italy, Greece, Cyprus & Qatar, #MediterraneanSea 03-15 Sep 23."

It further noted that the exercise allowed the exchange of best practices and collaborative training and infrastructure rounds to ensure maritime security.

"Enhancing interoperability, the Ex allowed exchange of best practices & collaborative trg for ensuring #maritimesecurity - - - - - #BridgesofFriendship," Indian Navy wrote.

Moreover, the Indian Army also shared a glimpse of the activities that took place during the Exercise Bright Star-23.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Army troops on Tuesday took part in the 34 nations ‘Exercise Bright Star’ in Egypt.

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Sumedha arrived at Port Alexandria, Egypt on September 6 to participate in ‘Exercise Bright Star- 23’. This edition of the multinational Tri-Services military exercise will see participation from 34 countries.

This multinational Tri-Services military exercise marks a historic occasion, with 34 countries participating, making it the largest joint military exercise ever held in the Middle East and North Africa region.

This is the maiden participation of the Indian Navy in Exercise Bright Star, which also saw the participation of Naval ships from other friendly foreign navies.

According to the Indian Navy, Exercise Bright Star 23 was scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The Harbour Phase involves wide-ranging activities such as cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, sports fixtures and interactions for planning and conduct of the Sea Phase.

The Sea Phase will include complex and high-intensity exercises encompassing cross-deck flying, anti-surface and anti-air exercises including live weapon firing drills. The exercise provides an opportunity for the Indian Navy to enhance and demonstrate interoperability and also gain from the best practices in maritime security operations from its partner nations.

