Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi invited as chief guest for Republic Day 2023
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 27, 2022 04:20 PM 2022-11-27T16:20:00+5:30 2022-11-27T16:22:12+5:30
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is likely to be the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations here next year.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is learnt to have extended the formal invitation to Mr el-Sisi during an official visit to Cairo last month.This would be the first time that an Egyptian president would be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.