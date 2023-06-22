Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE President announces release of 988 prisoners

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 988 inmates from correctional facilities in the country.The inmates were judged in various cases and will be released within the framework of the country’s humanitarian initiatives, which are based on the values ​​of forgiveness and tolerance, and give inmates of correctional and penal facilities an opportunity to start over in positive participation in life, which will reflect on their families and society.

Every year President Sheikh Mohamed pardons a number of inmates of correctional and penal facilities on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. The official pardon is issued to strengthen family ties and give the inmates the opportunity to benefit from the blessed occasion to return to their homes. Eid Al Adha (also known as BakrEid and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian continent) is celebrated around the world on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah – the month considered one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar and celebrated the sacrifices of the Prophet Ibrahim, his wife Hajar and their son, the Prophet Ismail (peace be upon them) Eid Al Adha – the second holiest festival for Muslims around the world also coincides with the annual Haj rites, i.e. the pilgrimage to Makkah.