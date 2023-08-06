Eight killed as boat capsizes in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 6 At least eight people died after a boat carrying 46 people capsized in a tributary of Padma river in Bangladesh's Munshiganj district, local authorities said.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday when the boat capsized following a collision with a sand-laden vessel in the river, about 30 km away from capital Dhaka.

"The bodies of three women, three children and two men have so far been retrieved with the help of locals," Rafi Al Faruk, a duty officer of the fire service and civil defence headquarters, told Xinhua.

The official said most of the passengers were able to swim ashore after the incident as the boat sank close to the river bank and at least four people have been rescued.

"So far, we have recovered the bodies of eight people, and four of them have been sent to the local hospital. Two bodies, including a child, remain on the river bank," Louhajung Fire Service Station Officer Qais Ahmed was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

