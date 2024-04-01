Election Commission of Pakistan finalises preparations for Senate elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 1 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised all arrangements for the upcoming nationwide Senate elections, scheduled to be held on April 2, ARY News reported.

Polling is set to take place in the National Assembly as well as in all four provincial assemblies, running from 9 am to 4 pm.

Distinctive ballot papers in four different colours have been printed for the Senate elections, signifying various categories of seats. White papers will denote general seats, green for technocrat seats, pink for women, and yellow for minority seats, as reported by ARY News.

The transportation of election materials to returning officers has been successfully completed, ensuring the smooth conduct of the electoral process. Returning officers have already issued the final list of candidates contesting for the 48 vacant Senate seats.

These elections are set to fill 29 general seats, eight seats designated for women, nine seats for technocrats/Ulema, and two seats reserved for non-Muslims. A total of 147 candidates submitted their nomination papers for these vacant seats.

Notably, 18 candidates have been elected unopposed, including seven from Punjab's general seats and others from Balochistan. However, the contest for the remaining 30 seats will take place on Tuesday, with 59 candidates vying for these positions.

Furthermore, elections for one general and one technocrat seat from the federal capital, along with additional seats from various provinces, are also on the agenda for April 2. This includes elections for women, technocrats/Ulema, and non-Muslim seats in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, there's a potential delay looming for the Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This could occur if the Speaker of the KP Assembly does not administer the oath to women and minority lawmakers-elect from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on the reserved seats, as warned by the electoral body.

Explaining the significance of these elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) highlighted that they aim to fill the seats left vacant by retiring senators, totaling 48 out of 52 senators who completed their terms and retired on March 12.

Moreover, the recent release of a detailed code of conduct by the ECP underscores the commitment to ensuring transparency, integrity, and fairness in the electoral process. The code imposes strict guidelines on political parties and candidates, urging them to refrain from engaging in corrupt or illegal activities and prohibiting any attempt to influence election outcomes with support from public office holders, ARY News reported.

