"Emerging geopolitical giant": New Zealand Dy PM highlights defence, security, and trade ties with India

New Delhi [India], May 30 : New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, on Friday emphasised the strengthening partnership between New Zealand and India in various areas. He noted India's emergence as a geopolitical giant and vital security actor in the region.

"In an increasingly multi-polar world, India is emerging as a geopolitical giant and a vital security actor both regionally and globally...", said New Zealand Dy PM Peters.

Speaking at Ananta Aspen Centre in New Delhi, Peters highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Air New Zealand and Air India, which aims to explore codeshare agreements across 16 routes. This move is expected to boost tourism, educational exchanges, and business links between the two nations.

"A significant step forward came with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Air New Zealand and Air India, aiming to explore a codeshare agreement across 16 routes covering India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand," he said.

"This move will ease travel between our nations, strengthening tourism, educational exchanges, and business links... But our partnership with India extends far beyond economics. It reaches into defence and security a growing priority for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific," he added.

He further noted that both nations have taken deliberate steps to "build closer defence ties" with India, with a recently signed defence cooperation arrangement "paving the way for greater collaboration" between India and New Zealand's armed forces.

"The New Zealand Navy currently leads Combined Task Force 150, tasked with securing vital trade routes and countering terrorism, smuggling, and piracy in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden. India's role as deputy commander in this mission is a strong signal of our growing strategic alignment... The impact is real the taskforce has already disrupted over USD 600 million worth of illegal drug trade," he said.

Highlighting the vast untapped potential of the India-New Zealand partnership. Peters stated, "For New Zealand, India represents immense untapped potential."

Peters noted that despite India's significant economic scale, it remains New Zealand's 12th largest trade partner, accounting for only 1.5 per cent of New Zealand's exports.

"Despite India's economic scale, it remains our 12th largest partner in trade, accounting for just 1.5 per cent of our exports. We are determined that we're going to work to change that. Our strengths, from food and beverage products to agriculture, forestry, horticulture, education and tourism, are world-class. And our innovation in areas like outer space and renewable energy will find a welcome partner in India," he said.

Winston Peters has highlighted the potential for his country to support India in meeting its growing food demands. During a fireside chat with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Peters stated, "We know that there are going to be certain areas of barrier of concern... For example, India will need 35 per cent more food in the next 35 years, and our country, rather than being an opponent, can be a serious help."

New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston, also commended the stability and continuity in the Indian government, stating that it has facilitated more effective communication and cooperation. During a fireside chat, Peters said, "Until recent times, it was really hard to talk to the Indian government getting a breakthrough... The stability and continuity are a big help."

Peters, who has known his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar since 2019, appreciated the consistency in the Indian government's leadership, stating, "I've known your foreign minister since 2019. And he's still there, and this is good because you can walk into the room and take up from what happened yesterday. I don't have to start all over again, if I can say that's been a blessing."

Meanwhile, Peter also met with Union Minister JP Nadda during his two-day official visit to India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor