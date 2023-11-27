Emily Ratajkowski wants to pen book on divorce

Los Angeles, Nov 27 Former actress and model Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 and is keen to write a book on being a young divorcee. [

The 32-year-old model with whom she has two-year-old son Sylvester Apollo - after four years of marriage in September 2022, and she says she wants to write about young divorcees because it's still "such a taboo".

She told Vogue Australia: "I can't believe there aren't more books about first marriages failing. I've read a lot of literature about divorce, but it tends to be about families ending after children have grown up.

"I do think so many women are divorcing at younger ages, and it's such a taboo and there's such stigma around it. Our world has changed so much because women are making, if not the same amount of pay, more money than their partners. And then also carrying the burden of the emotional and physical responsibilities, the labour at home".

She further mentioned, "Marriage isn't always as fair of a deal as it used to be, or at least how it was supposed to be. I'm not sure if it was ever a fair deal, so it shouldn't be shameful for them to walk away from that deal. I would like to write about that more."

Her split from 36-year-old actor and producer Sebastian amid claims he cheated on her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Ratajkowski recently revealed how her anxiety doesn’t hit her “so much” anymore.

She told the Los Angeles Times: “I don’t even feel my heart rate go up in the way that I used to. The anxiety doesn’t hit me so much, because I’m very clear on how I see the world and what the truth is.”

She also said one of her dates told her she was “stoic in the face of adversity”.

The actress-model added: “I think of myself as extremely tender. I’m like, ‘Have I been hardened?’ I think I’m just a little less scared now, basically, of the world. So maybe that comes off as unemotional.”

Ratajkowski also shared how she has learned to tell men “no”, and voice her dislikes, but said: “I think a part of me is still scared of men.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor