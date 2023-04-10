Emirates crowned champions of UAE Pro league sponsors tournament

Dubai [UAE], April 10 (/WAM): The Emirates team were crowned champions of the UAE Pro League Sponsors Tournament, which was held on 7th April at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE Pro League team ranked second, after losing the final to the Emirates in a penalty shootout, while the ADNOC team came in third place.

The winners were honoured by UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al Jneibi, in the presence of representatives of the TV broadcast rights holders.

The tournament was attended by members of the UAE Pro League's board of directors, many guests, and fans of the participating teams.

Teams of ADNOC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Emirates, Emirates Palace Company, Rixos Hotels, Rasasi, Al Nabooda Automobiles, and UAE Pro League partook in the one-day tournament.

Following the coronation ceremony, the UAE Pro League orgsed a Suhoor party for the tournament participants and guests, during which Al Jneibi delivered a speech in which he said, "We appreciate your pioneering societal role, your keenness to consolidate the concept of sport as a sustainable lifestyle, and endeavour to push our partnership towards broader horizons."

The tournament comes within the UAE Pro League's keenness to continuously engage with its distinguished success partners within the framework of community activities aimed at extending bridges of cooperation with these prominent institutions, promoting physical activity, and strengthening their long-term cooperation. (/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor