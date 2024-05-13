Emirates Group records full-year profit of AED18.7 billion

Dubai [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Group today released its 2023-24 Annual Report, hitting new record profit, revenue, and cash balance levels. Both Emirates and dnata saw significant profit and revenue increases in 2023-24, as the Group expanded its operations around the world to meet strong customer demand for its high-quality products and services.

For the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the Emirates Group posted a record profit of AED18.7 billion (USD 5.1 billion), up 71 per cent compared with an AED10.9 billion (USD 3.0 billion) profit for last year. The Group's revenue was AED137.3 billion (USD 37.4 billion), an increase of 15 per cent over last year's results.

The Group's cash balance was AED47.1 billion (US$ 12.8 billion), the highest ever reported, up 11 per cent from last year.

Combined Group profits for the last 2 years, at AED29.6 billion, surpass pandemic losses of AED25.9 billion during 2020-2022.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, said, "The Emirates Group has once again raised the bar to deliver a new record performance. Throughout the year, we saw high demand for air transport and travel related services around the world, and because we were able to move quickly to deliver what customers want, we achieved tremendous results. We are reaping the benefit of years of non-stop investments in our products and services, in building strong partnerships, and in the capabilities of our talented people.

Huge credit is also due to the UAE's visionary leaders, especially Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. It is thanks to their leadership and the nation's progressive policies that the Emirates Group is able to flourish. Both Emirates and dnata have forged successful business models leveraging Dubai's unique advantages, in turn generating enormous value for Dubai and the communities they serve around the world."

Sheikh Ahmed added, "The Group's excellent financial standing today places us in a strong position for future growth and success. It enables us to invest to deliver even better products, services, and more value to our customers and stakeholders."

He said, "We enter our 2024-25 financial year on strong foundations for continued growth. Emirates will receive delivery of 10 new A350 aircraft in 2024-25, adding to our fleet mix and supporting the next phase of its network growth. dnata will continue to leverage synergies and scale across its business divisions to grow its footprint and capabilities. In tandem, we are investing resources to minimise our environmental impact, develop our people, look after our customers and the communities we serve."

He added, "Looking further ahead, the Dubai government has announced plans to start the next phase of expansion at Al Maktoum International Airport, which will eventually be the new hub for Emirates and dnata's operations. This AED128 billion (USD 35 billion) investment will significantly expand and enhance Dubai's aviation and logistics infrastructure, supporting the city's growth, and Emirates' and dnata's growth."

Emirates' total passenger and cargo capacity increased by 20 per cent to 57.7 billion ATKMs in 2023-24, recovering to near pre-pandemic levels.

The airline hit a new record profit of AED17.2 billion (USD 4.7 billion) exceeding last year's AED10.6 billion (USD 2.9 billion) result, with an exceptional profit margin of 14.2 per cent, marking it the best performance in the airline's history.

Emirates carried 51.9 million passengers (up 19 per cent) in 2023-24, with seat capacity up by 21 per cent.

The cargo division reported a solid revenue of AED13.6 billion (USD 3.7 billion), contributing 11 per cent to the airline's total revenue.

At the end of 2023-24, Emirates' SkyCargo's total freighter fleet stood at 11 Boeing 777Fs. The cargo division expects delivery of its 5 additional Boeing 777Fs on order from mid-2024.

Emirates continued to meet all its regular aircraft-related payment obligations and repaid an additional AED2.2 billion (USD 596 million) from the AED17.5 billion (USD 4.8 billion) borrowed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Emirates closed the financial year with its highest-ever level of cash assets at AED42.9 billion (USD 11.7 billion), 15 per cent higher compared to 31st March 2023.

dnata increased its profit by 330 per cent to AED1.4 billion (USD 387 million) in 2023-24, reporting solid results across its business divisions.

dnata's total revenue increased by 29 per cent to hit a new record of AED19.2 billion (USD 5.2 billion), driven by increased flight and travel activity across the world. (ANI/WAM)

