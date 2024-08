Emirates' Rulers condole with Kuwaiti Emir on death of Salem Al Ali

Dubai [UAE], August 13 (ANI/WAM): Their Highness Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate condolence messages to His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Salem Al Ali Al Salem Al Mubarak Al Sabah.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers have also sent similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait. (ANI/WAM)

