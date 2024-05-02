Emirati creative women present a new formulation of creative arts at the Abu Dhabi Book Fair

Dubai [UAE], May 2 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2024 will host a group of young Emirati talents who present artistic works that focus on thinking in unconventional, creative ways, and have received a remarkable response from an audience thirsty for a new formulation of the creative arts.

During its tour around the exhibition, WAM met Ruqaya Al Mazrouei, an entrepreneur and owner of an online store project since 2022, who said that her project began with the idea of "Be Grateful," which is a daily diary that helps people practice gratitude as a daily habit with a positive impact, by designing... And printing agendas and brochures for children in different shapes, expressing her happiness at the large turnout from visitors to the corner in which she is participating for the first time, which she called "Be Praiseworthy."

To promote the spread of the culture of gratitude in people's lives, Al Mazrouei invited the public through a sign in the middle of her small pavilion on which she wrote, "What are you thanking God for today?" The audience interacted with her from the first day with expressions that reflect the state of gratitude and thanks that many are experiencing.

As for Hamda Al Khaja, she is a professional artist and illustrator who graduated from Zayed University, specializing in fine arts. She is participating in the exhibition for the third time with innovative, unusual products related to the world of books and literature. She was keen to give the Emirati imprint, as she reflected her passion for cartoon characters to promote Emirati heritage.

Al Khaja entered the world of cartoons through designs related to Emirati heritage, and participated in many exhibitions with her drawings, considering the exhibition a great opportunity to communicate with publishing houses to open horizons of cooperation and give them the opportunity to contract with these houses.

Hoda Awad Al Buraiki, an Emirati visual artist, participates for the first time in the exhibition with 9 oil paintings that collectively embody the authentic Emirati heritage inspired by the desert environment.

Al-Buraiki talked about the hobby of drawing that she developed over the years through intensive training courses, extensive visits to exhibitions, and the discovery of different styles of art, which gave her the experience to be able to hone her talent.

In the Arts Corner, Emirati artist Alia Farid Jalabi presents a variety of accessories. Over the course of 11 years, she has been able to professionally highlight her talent in making jewelry and sculptures using ceramic and wax with different aromatic scents, as well as presenting artistic paintings that reflect her artistic passion, stressing that she has benefited a lot from Participation in the exhibition to enhance its communication with the public.

While Tahani Hamad presents artistic creations that are in line with the literary and intellectual theme of the exhibition, she was keen to design the covers of the novels of the international writer Naguib Mahfouz in a striking and unusual artistic way by presenting them in the form of small miniatures that have several uses, such as bookmarks and office accessories. During their manufacture, she was keen to produce Only one model of each product. (ANI/WAM)

