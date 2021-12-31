Employees of Pakistan's Federal Directorate of Education to go on strike against Ordinance passed by Imran Khan govt

The teaching and non-teaching staff of Pakistan's Federal Directorate of Education has called out to go on strike from January 10, 2022 against the Imran Khan government over the controversial clauses of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance, 2021, reported The News International.

Chairman of the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC), Fazal-e-Moula, pointed out that the Ordinance will put the FDE institutions under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI). He further stressed that this will open ways for political interference at the level of councilors.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Fazal-e-Moula maintained that there will be no classes post-January 9, the end date of winter vacations. He cleared that even the non-teaching staff are not going to do their jobs to protest the controversial clauses in the ordinance, reported The News International.

He said that the student's transport facility will also not be available during the boycott of the classes. "Our protest and boycott of classes will continue till withdrawal of clause 166 of the ordinance," Fazal-e-Moula maintained.

Clause 166 of the ICT Local Government Ordinance is deemed to be an illogical one by the Chairman. He showed his disappointment towards the Pakistani government. In retrospect, the Chairman said that they ended the boycott of the classes on December 8 after assurances given by the Standing Committee. He further added that the boycott of classes was ended however government's attitude had disappointed them.

The Chairman shared his concern and said that the ordinance will make the provision of free education, books, and transport, and promotions of teaching and non-teaching staff suffer.

FGEJAC Chairman has given a deadline of 15 days to the Pakistani government to meet their demands. They clarified that the protest will not be ended until and unless the government withdraws the controversial clause 166 of the ICT Local Government Ordinance. FGEJAC vice chairmen Azhar Mahmood Awan, Malik Amir Awan, Farida Yasmin, and other office-bearers of the action committee were also present on the occasion, reported The News International.

