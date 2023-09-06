Engagement with ASEAN important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ Policy: PM Modi ahead of his visit to Indonesia 

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Noting that engagement with the ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is looking forward to exchanging views with leaders of the grouping on the “future contours" of partnership which has now entered its fourth decade.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Indonesia, the Prime Minister said he is also looking forward to exchanging views with other East Asia Summit leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address global challenges.

PM Modi will leave for Jakarta on Wednesday evening to take part in the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit. He is slated to return to Delhi on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit.

India-ASEAN relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022 and the Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of co-operation.

“My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East” policy,” PM Modi said.

He said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year "has injected new dynamism in our ties".

The Prime Minister said the East Asia Summit provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation.

“I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges. I warmly recall my visit to Indonesia for the G-20 Summit in Bali last year, and I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with the ASEAN region,” he said.

PM Modi is travelling to Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesia President Joko Widodo to participate in the ASEAN-related meetings.

