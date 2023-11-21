Ethiopia Airlines to resume flights to Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI/TPS): Ethiopia Airlines announced that it is resuming its flights to Israel, which had been suspended since the Gaza war began.

The five weekly flights on the airline's Tel Aviv-Addis Ababa route will resume on December 1. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor