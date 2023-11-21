Ethiopia Airlines to resume flights to Israel
By ANI | Published: November 21, 2023 09:15 PM 2023-11-21T21:15:15+5:30 2023-11-21T21:20:09+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 21 (ANI/TPS): Ethiopia Airlines announced that it is resuming its flights to Israel, which had been suspended since the Gaza war began.
The five weekly flights on the airline's Tel Aviv-Addis Ababa route will resume on December 1. (ANI/TPS)
