Ethiopia introduces incentives to speed up transition to electric mobility

Addis Ababa, Dec 26 The Ethiopian government has introduced various incentives to encourage the expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), with an ambitious goal of accelerating the country's transition to electric mobility.

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics, in a statement issued Wednesday, said a draft national strategy for the expansion of EVs has been developed. It is expected to be implemented shortly, after incorporating inputs from relevant stakeholders and eventual approval.

Bareo Hassen, the state minister of transport and logistics, said the government is trying to create a favorable environment for domestic and foreign companies to engage in the import, production and assembly of EVs in the East African country.

The expansion of EVs and infrastructure is one of the primary initiatives to establish a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation system, he said, calling for the meaningful participation of relevant stakeholders in this endeavour.

As part of the government's push for a transition to electric mobility, more than 100,000 EVs are on the road across Ethiopia, which aims to have up to 500,000 EVs in the coming 10 years, replacing the majority of cars powered by fossil fuels.

Ethiopia is also working to expand EV production and the installation of public charging stations, offering support and various incentives for private investors, such as free or leased land for investors in EVs after-sales service, according to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

Earlier this year, the government announced a ban on imports of gasoline or diesel vehicles to fast-track the ambitious green transition, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to incomplete statistics, there are roughly 1.2 million vehicles in Ethiopia, with a big chunk of them being well over 20 years old. Most of the cars on the road are secondhand imports, and black smoke is often seen rising from the rear of these vehicles, underscoring the government's need to push for green mobility.

Officials emphasized that the transition to electric mobility would benefit Ethiopia economically by saving on much-needed foreign currency from fuel purchases.

While reducing its dependence on fossil fuels in the transport sector, Ethiopia will tap into its abundant renewable energy resources by expanding EVs.

This week, Chinese EV giant BYD officially launched its operations in Ethiopia in collaboration with MOENCO, an automotive distributor and retailer, a development expected to contribute to Ethiopia's clean energy transition.

Belayneh Kindie Metal Engineering Complex, an Ethiopian company, assembles EV minibuses and buses locally, using components imported from China's Golden Dragon Company, to meet the country's ever-growing demand for EVs.

Speaking to Xinhua recently, Besufekad Shewaye, general manager of Belayneh Kindie, said the company sees a promising market in Ethiopia, courtesy of the country's abundant hydropower resources.

