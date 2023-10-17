EU chief Ursula von der Leyen condemns Brussels killings, offers condolences to Swedish PM

Brussels [Belgium], October 17 : President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday expressed her condolences to the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson regarding the killings of two Swedish nationals that took place in Brussels.

Taking to social media platform X, Ursula von der Leyen called the attack cowardly and wrote, "I want to express my deepest condolences to @SwedishPM Kristersson and the Swedish people who have lost two of their compatriots tonight."

"Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time," she added.

Two persons were killed in a shooting incident in Central Brussels on Monday evening, reported CNN citing Belgian public broadcaster VRT. The people who have been killed were of Swedish nationality.

According to Belgian media reports, the suspect is still on the run, and the purpose behind the incident is not yet known.

Following the incident, the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo also offered condolences to his Swedish counterpart.

"I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight's harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels," he posted on X.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one," he added.

Meanwhile, the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden was abandoned following a shooting incident.

"Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided, after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned," the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said in a post on X.

"Further communication will be made in due course," the UEFA added.

Uncertainty surrounds the shooting, which occurred as Belgium hosted Sweden for a Euro 2024 qualification match. The terror threat level for Brussels was increased after the incident to category 4, the highest level, CNN reported.

Prior to this, Belgium as a whole was level 2.

Philippe Close, the mayor of the city, announced on X that police are on the streets to ensure safety to protect the public.

"Following the shooting in Brussels, police services are mobilizing to guarantee safety in and around our capital, in collaboration with the Minister of the Interior," Close said.

