Eupheus Learning partners with AWS to launch 'NEP STAR School' initiative

New Delhi, Aug 10 With an aim to enable schools to implement digital solutions seamlessly, Eupheus Learning, India's largest school-focussed distribution platform with a reach of over 20,000 schools, has announced a new initiative 'NEP STAR School' along with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Under the initiative, the company is eyeing to establish a 21st-century learning environment for 400 schools across more than 110 cities in the pilot stage of the 'NEP STAR School' initiative.

The announcement comes weeks after the country marked two years of the National Education Policy, which introduced a slew of visionary changes in the education sector. One of the major highlights of the policy is integrating technology into education. As a result, the

country witnessed the rise of EdTech firms, focusing on various aspects of the Indian education system. As per the data, the Indian education market is projected to rise from $117 billion (FY2020) to $225 billion by FY2025.

With this initiative, the home-grown EdTech firm aims to enable existing user schools with a unified platform comprising content, Learning Management System (LMS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) on a single sign-on. Further, the company is taking a leap in providing an integrated one-point solution, making lives easier for each stakeholder — students, teachers, school management and parents.

"NEP STAR School initiative aims at upgradation for schools on multiple levels — learners will benefit from integrated content and educators with teaching aids; technology will enable play-based and experiential content, and automation will help create efficiency around routine tasks like marking attendance of students and assigning homework," Sarvesh Srivastava, Founder and Managing Director of Eupheus Learning said.

Under the 'NEP STAR School', all participants will receive hands-on support to improve learning outcomes; improve the efficacy of school operations via technology, and create benchmarks for other schools in the usage of technology in teaching, learning, and administrative aspects of school management.

"Importantly, the initiative will help achieve a more positive impact on the learning outcomes through an integrated progress report for students, rather than relying only on assessments and examinations," Srivastava added.

Eupheus believes that the initiative will help facilitate the successful implementation of the National Education Policy mandate at schools and help track and improve the overall learning environment.

The B2B EdTech firm offers the largest content offerings for schools and provides a platform that enhances learning outcomes while automating the school's operating system.

Powering Eupheus Learning's platform is a range of cloud services from AWS. The platform's operating system (OS), learning environment and financial system run on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), which offers scalable compute capacity, while SchoolMitra, which provides schools with an easy-to-use web and mobile application, leverages Amazon Cognito for authentication, authorisation, and user identity management.

Amazon CloudFront, a content delivery network (CDN) service built for high performance, security and developer convenience powers the content delivery for Eupheus Learning, while Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS) provides a scalable, secure and cost-effective service for all the mobile application notifications sent by the platform to its users.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor