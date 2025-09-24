"Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too," says Zelenskyy at UNGA

New York [US], September 24 : Addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his remarks beyond the war in Ukraine and said, "Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too" to Russian influence.

His comments came after Moldovan President Maia Sandu had recently warned that Moscow was attempting to undermine her country's independence through a plot to stir domestic unrest. Moldova, a nation of 2.3 million people, continues to face pressure due to the Russian military presence in its breakaway region of Transnistria, fuelling fears of a potential invasion.

"Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too," Zelenskyy said in his address.

"For Europe, supporting Moldova's stability is not costly, but failing to do so will come at a much higher price. That's why the EU needs to help Moldova now with funding and energy support, not just words or political gestures," he added.

"Russia's trying to do to Moldova what Iran once did to Lebanon and the global response again, not enough. We have already lost Georgia in Europe... and for many, many years, Belarus has also been moving toward dependence on Russia. Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too," he said at the UN General Assembly.

His appeal coincides with hurdles facing both Ukraine and Moldova in advancing their EU aspirations. Ukraine's bid to join the European Union remains blocked by Hungary's veto, a situation that has also stalled Moldova's application, Euro News reported.

The EU has so far resisted separating the membership bids of Ukraine and Moldova, filed almost simultaneously in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion, fearing it would weaken Europe's unity and undermine Kyiv's position. Both countries have met the technical requirements to open the first cluster of accession talks, but unanimity is required to move forward.

Denmark, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, has pledged to apply "maximum pressure" on Hungary to break the deadlock, while several EU ministers criticised Budapest's stance. Sweden's minister for European affairs called the veto "totally unacceptable," and France's Benjamin Haddad said Hungary was blocking progress for "domestic reasons," warning it was hurting Moldova despite its reform efforts.

Moldova, caught in the political crossfire, remains committed to joining the EU while stressing that Ukraine must not be left behind. "We are very much looking forward to a solution both for Moldova and Ukraine," said Cristina Gherasimov, Moldova's deputy prime minister for European integration.

Zelenskyy has also cautioned against any attempt to decouple the two bids, saying in August: "There can be no division between Ukraine and Moldova. If such a division takes place, that will automatically mean that Europe is divided on Ukraine."

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos had praised Ukraine and Moldova for "doing their homework" and underscored the urgency of unblocking the process. She noted that enlargement is now "entangled in this geopolitical contest between free, democratic societies on one side and authoritarian regimes on the other."

According to a recent Eurobarometer, 56 per cent of EU citizens support enlargement, while 52 per cent specifically back Ukraine's accession, Euro News reported.

