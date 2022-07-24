Europe needs new strategy aimed at peace in Ukraine: Hungarian PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban said on Saturday that Europe needs a new strategy aimed at peace in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Hungary should not be under the illusion that we can influence the strategy of the West. Nevertheless, it is a matter of honour and morality for us to state our position that a new strategy is needed, the goal of which would be peace and the formulation of a good proposal for peace. The task of the European Union is not to take sides, but to stand between Russia and Ukraine," Orban said in the Romanian city of Baile Tusnad. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor