Europe stands fully behind Iranians demanding freedom: EU chief

Brussels [Belgium], January 10 : European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday (local time) expressed strong solidarity with protesters in Iran, condemning the authorities' violent crackdown on nationwide demonstrations and calling for the "immediate release of all detained" demonstrators.

Sharing a post on X, von der Leyen said, "Tehran's streets, and cities around the world, echo with the footsteps of Iranian women and men demanding freedom. Freedom to speak, to gather, to travel and above all to live freely." She asserted that Europe stands firmly with the protesters, adding, "We unequivocally condemn the violent repression of these legitimate demonstrations."

Warning Iranian authorities, the European Commission President said those responsible for the crackdown "will be remembered on the wrong side of history." She further called for the "immediate release of all imprisoned demonstrators," the "restoration of full internet access," and urged that "fundamental rights" be respected.

The remarks come as protests in Iran entered the thirteenth day, evolving from demonstrations over rising living costs into a nationwide movement calling for the end of the Islamic Republic, which has ruled the country since the 1979 revolution.

Further, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has come out in support of the Iranian protestors. In a post on X, Rubio said, "The United States supports the brave people of Iran."

Meanwhile, Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, who is living in exile, on Saturday called on Iranians working in economic sectors to strike work and to move to occupy the centre of Tehran. Pahlavi voiced support for protesters across the country, praising continued demonstrations against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the ruling establishment.

"I call upon the workers and employees of key economic sectorsespecially transportation, oil, gas, and energyto begin the process of nationwide strikes. Furthermore, I ask all of you today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (January 9 and 10/Day 20 and 21), starting from 6:00 PM, to take to the streets with flags, portraits, and national symbols to reclaim public spaces. Our goal is no longer merely to be present in the streets; the goal is to prepare for the capture and holding of city centres," he said.

The nations called on the Iranian government to end the use of aggressive force against the protesters and preserve their right to freedom of expression.

