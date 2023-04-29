European Commission and EIB announce funds worth Euro 18 bn to boost investments in climate action

Brussels [Belgium], April 29 (/WAM): The European Commission and the European Investment Bank have announced Euro 18 billion of financing under Global Gateway, Europe's investment strategy for partner countries.

This will boost investment in Global Gateway's priority areas - climate action, clean energy and connectivity in Europe's partner countries around the world. In particular, these projects will aim to help bridge the global climate finance gap and support prevention, adaptation and mitigation.

Speaking from the Global Citizen NOW Summit in New York, President von der Leyen of the European Commission, said, "Europe is already the top provider of climate finance globally and of official development assistance. But more is needed to bridge the climate finance gap, and everyone needs to chip in. This is where our investment strategy Global Gateway comes into play.

Global Gateway invests in the projects our partners need from natural risks prevention to clean transport and energy infrastructure. And this Euro18 billion in financing will get even more such projects off the ground, swiftly. Global Gateway will help advance the climate transition around the world, improving people's lives and making our partners more resilient."

EIB President Werner Hoyer said, "Thanks to our solid partnership with the European Commission, EIB Global has already mobilised investments amounting to Euro 31 billion under Global Gateway. This new financing package unlocks more EU support for projects that will make a real difference in partner countries and in some of the areas of the world most in need of transformation. We believe that the Global Gateway initiative will greatly contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, to which we remain fully committed and strongly aligned with partners worldwide" (/WAM)

