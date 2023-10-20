European Parliament calls for Hamas to be 'eliminated'

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 20 (ANI/TPS): In an unusual move, the European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution on Thursday calling for the Hamas terror group to be "eliminated."

The resolution, passing 500-21, also demanded the "unconditional release" of hostages held in Gaza, describing the kidnappings as a war crime.

Foreign nationals from 35 countries are among those killed, injured, abducted, and missing from Hamas' October 7 assault on Israeli communities near Gaza. Many of the foreigners were attending a rave at Kibbutz Re'im, which is adjacent to the Strip. At least 270 people attending the music festival were massacred.

According to the resolution, the European Parliament "condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the despicable terrorist attacks committed by the terrorist group Hamas against Israel and expresses its support for the State of Israel and its people [and] reiterates that the terrorist organization Hamas needs to be eliminated." (ANI/TPS)

