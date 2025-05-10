"Everybody tells us to de-escalate, while we are only responding... ": Former diplomat Yogendra Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Former diplomat Yogendra Kumar on Saturday shared his insights on the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in light of Operation Sindoor.

He said that while the international community urges de-escalation, India is merely responding to Pakistan's actions, adding that the military operation was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

In his remarks, Kumar stated, "Operation Sindoor was the first attack we did on Pakistan to take revenge and give a proper answer for the atrocities they committed in Pahalgam." He explained that the operation was named "very appropriately - for the wives, the mothers, the brothers, the children, who were killed - innocent people, who meant no harm to anyone."

Kumar emphasised that Operation Sindoor was not just a military action but a step to serve justice for the victims of terrorism. "It had to be responded to, and rightly," he asserted, adding that India aimed to hold accountable those who were behind the attack. "Ultimately, not only is it an aggravation, but clearly a challenge to the country and the leadership to protect its citizens. Operation Sindoor was a response to that."

India launched precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the intervening night of May 7-8 to hold those responsible for the Pahalgam attack accountable. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructure, not civilian areas, and was a measured response to the atrocities committed.

Pakistan's reaction to Operation Sindoor was seen as an escalation, leading to increased firing along the international border and resulting in innocent lives lost. India has had to respond clearly to these actions, prioritising national defense.

"The response that Pakistan then made was an escalation... Instead of cooperating with India and saying yes, this is a common fight against terrorism, they actually retaliated," Kumar remarked. According to him, this reaction triggered a cycle of escalating tensions, which continues to impact the Line of Control (LOC) and the international border.

"Since that time, the escalatory cycle has been ratcheted up. You've seen on the line of control (LOC), on the international border, innocent lives have been lost and intense firing is increasing, so India has to respond to that clearly because it is a matter of national defence," Kumar stated, underscoring the importance of safeguarding Indian citizens. He made it clear that India's actions were driven by a commitment to protecting its population and ensuring that those behind terrorism are held accountable.

Elaborating on India's dual approach, Kumar highlighted that the country has maintained both a strong military posture and proactive diplomacy. "What we are doing is two things - one is that we have said that we are going to hold them responsible - we are going to serve justice on them, and also to hold accountable the people behind these kinds of terror factories that are being run from Pakistan." He underscored that this strategy is not only about immediate responses but also about addressing the root of the problem.

Yogendra Kumar emphasised the need for global cooperation to combat terrorism, referencing a UN statement on the importance of fighting terrorism. He questioned Pakistan's cooperation in this effort, given its history of supporting terrorist activities.

Kumar concluded by pointing out that terrorism is a global issue affecting all nations, including Pakistan itself. He questioned Pakistan's willingness to cooperate in global anti-terrorism efforts, asking, "Where is Pakistan? Is it actually cooperating?"

He further mentioned that while the world urges de-escalation, India's stance remains firm on defending itself and responding to any threats. "We hope that with this international pressure, Pakistan will understand," he stated.

