"Everybody's pretty much agreed to it," says Trump on Gaza peace plan

Washington DC [US], October 6 : US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that there is no need to make changes to the Gaza peace plan, as all are on board.

During his interaction with reporters before departing the White House, when Trump was asked about the Gaza plan, if there were going to be any changes, he said that the nitty grittys will be fixed in a couple of days.

"We have very little, we don't need flexibility because everybody's pretty much agreed to it, but there'll always be some changes. But the Hamas plan, I tell you, it's amazing. You're going to have peace, if you think about it, peace in the Middle East for the first time in, they say really 3,000 years. So, I'm very honored to be a big part of that. They've been fighting for a plan for years. We get the hostages back almost immediately. Negotiations are going on right now. Will probably take a couple of days and people are very happy about it. It's a great deal for Israel and it's a great deal for everybody. It's a great deal for the entire Arab world, Muslim world," he said.

In a post on X, the White House said, "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

It is not immediately clear what he means by "first phase" and whether he is suggesting that hostages will begin being released this week, as per The Times of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over the weekend that he was hopeful that hostages could be released during the Sukkot holiday, which begins on Monday evening and extends for one week, followed immediately by the Simhat Torah holiday, which marks the Hebrew calendar anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack, The Times of Israel reported.

