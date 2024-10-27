"Evil of Zionist regime should neither be magnified nor belittled": Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Israeli attacks

Tehran [Iran], October 27 : In response to Israel's latest strikes, Iran's Supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday emphasised that the attacks by Israel "should neither be magnified nor belittled."

He further stressed that Israel needs to recognise the strength and determination of the Iranian people, and its youth.

The remarks by Khamenei came after Israel's Friday night precision strikes on Iran's military sites. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that its military had conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

In a rough translation of his post on X, Khamenei said, "The evil of the Zionist regime two nights ago should neither be magnified nor belittled... They should understand the strength, will of the Iranian nation and the country's youth."

In another post, he said, "What is in the best interest of the people and the country should be done."

Earlier on Saturday, Iran condemned Israel's strikes and termed it "acts of aggression" and "blatant violation of international law."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," claiming the retaliatory strikes were a "blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter," particularly the principle prohibiting the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

Iran stressed the use of all material and spiritual capabilities of the nation to defend its vital security interests while also being cognizant of its responsibilities for regional peace and security.

"As repeatedly emphasised by the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the inherent right of self-defence, as also reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself entitled and obliged to defend against acts of external aggression," read the statement.

It emphasised the individual and collective responsibility of all regional countries to safeguard regional peace and stability and expressed gratitude to all peace-loving countries in the region and beyond who have condemned Israel's aggressive actions and expressed their disgust over the regime's warmongering posture.

The ministry pointed to the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Israel's regional conflict with Lebanon and "comprehensive military and political support" from the West as "the main cause of tension and insecurity in the region."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran also stresses the necessity for immediate and urgent mobilisation of the global community to stop the Israeli regime's genocide, war, and aggression against Gaza and Lebanon, and to rein in the regime's warmongering," it concluded.

Israel's strike came weeks after Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Tel Aviv earlier this month. The Iran's action follows coordinated explosion of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon in September in which more than 2800 were wounded and several people were killed.

