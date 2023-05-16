Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani sued for sexual harassment

Washington, May 16 Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is being sued for sexual harassment by a former employee, the media reported on Tuesday.

Noelle Dunphy, who says she was hired by Giuliani's firm in 2019 when he was working as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, filed the $10 million civil case in New York state on Monday, reports the BBC.

The lawsuit, which sets out Dunphy's allegations in graphic detail, says Giuliani began to abuse her almost immediately after being hired and made it clear that satisfying his sexual demands was an "absolute requirement of her employment".

The lawsuit says the former New York City mayor coerced Dunphy into giving him oral sex "against her will" in his flat.

It claims that Giuliani "often demanded that she work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her" and would visibly touch himself while on video conference calls.

Dunphy's case alleges he would frequently take the erectile dysfunction medication Viagra and expose himself to her.

The lawsuit further says that Dunphy made recordings of conversations with Giuliani, which included sexual comments and demands for sex, as well as racist, sexist and antisemitic remarks.

Dunphy is also suing for wage theft, claiming Giuliani refused to pay her a promised $1 million salary for the role as it would need to be deferred while his divorce was completed.

