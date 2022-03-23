Exiled PoK leader rejects Imran Khan's remarks on Islamophobia

Exiled leader from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks on Islamaphobia that he made at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which caused a stir among the observers of the region.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan said Islamophobia grew after the 9/11 terror attacks and went unhindered because the Muslim countries did nothing to check the wrong narrative that Islam was equated with terrorism.

Speaking at the OIC meeting, Imran Khan said the faith has nothing to do with terrorism. "I have spent a lot of my life in England, touring all over the world as an international sportsman. I understand western civilisation probably much better than most people. ...I saw this growing (Islamophobia) after 9/11," Imran Khan said.

Rejecting the argument made by the Pakistan Prime Minister at the OIC meet, Shaukat Ali said, "If we close our eyes -- it felt like that some sympathizer of a militant organization was making the argument."

Noting that Imran Khan recognized Islamaphobia as one the biggest bane of the world, the exiled leader said, "While living in European countries, we never came across Islamophobia but we witnessed an atmosphere of fear among these people."

The exiled leader further said that places of worship of minority community are not safe in Pakistan. Be it "Church of Christians, the temple of Hindu and gurdwara of Sikhs." "It's the history of Pakistan."

"...There are no such incidents of Islamaphobia in European counties. These (referring to Imran Khan) people take refugees in Islam to hide their crimes and bad policies," Shaukat Ali said in an interaction with the publication Voice of Jammu Kashmir.

Shaukat Kashmiri said Imran Khan must get himself "checked by a psychiatrist" and refrain from sowing such ideas in the minds of Muslims.

This speech by Imran Khan comes against the backdrop of a no-confidence motion by opposition parties. Under the leadership of the cricketer-turned-politician, the Pakistan government is also facing with a severe economic downturn.

Although Imran Khan projects himself as the advocate of Muslims internationally, he has failed to speak against the human rights violations of the Uyghur community in China.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor