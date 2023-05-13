Explosions rock eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 13 : Six children were injured on Friday in the explosions reported in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, which serves as a key hub for Moscow's purported "special military operation, CNN reported citing officials.

All emergency services, including firefighters, reached the site after the explosions took place.

The incident's circumstances and details regarding the casualties, however, are being clarified, according to Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the self-declared Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), CNN reported.

On "Republic Day," a holiday observed in the secessionist territory, Pasechnik said that the city's Leninsky neighbourhood had been shelled.

According to the LPR's coordination committee on Telegram, two missiles hit the city's industrial area. The "Grom" missile system, according to the committee, was employed, reported CNN.

According to Al Jazeera, the United Kingdom announced this week that Storm Shadow cruise missiles had been transferred to Ukraine.

Usually, they are launched into the air. As of now, Ukraine has not responded to any reports of an assault on Russian forces in Luhansk.

Further details are awaited.

