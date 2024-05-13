Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates new headquarters of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy

Dubai [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, has inaugurated the new headquarters of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi.

The new headquarters is located between Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel and Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, opposite Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, covering a total area of approximately 13,870 square metres.

The inauguration of the new headquarters comes within the framework of embodying the wise leadership's vision towards creating an ideal sports environment that encourages women's participation in sports and motivates them to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The academy aims to support H.H. Sheikha Fatima's vision to support women to enhance their roles, elevate their status, and improve and enrich their lifestyles by engaging in various sports, cultural, and social activities.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, President of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, and President of Al Ain Ladies Club, expressed her deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Mother of the Nation for her support in empowering women and supporting their journeys, commending H.H. Sheikha Fatima's contributions behind the achievements made by Emirati women.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the new headquarters of the academy represents an architectural sports masterpiece added to the sports facilities in Abu Dhabi, and a pride of the modern urban architecture with a distinguished character. The academy aims to be a leading hub in the course of developing women's sports movement.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of sports as a vital element in building society and spreading happiness and positivity in life, considering that sports are not just recreational and healthy activities, but a lifestyle that disciplines individuals.

The new building consists of indoor and outdoor sports facilities, administrative offices, and a seminar hall that can accommodate up to 100 people. The indoor facilities of the academy include a squash court, fencing hall, aerobics hall, martial arts hall, as well as a sports hall for volleyball, basketball, and handball.

The building also houses the library of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy for sports research. The outdoor facilities include an international football field, an outdoor running track, and two padel courts.

The building features the latest equipment, and smart operating systems that aim to meet the highest standards of quality, security, safety, and environmental sustainability, as well as the conservation of multiple energy resources. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor