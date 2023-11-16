Fighter jets hit Hamas' political bureau head's residence: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 16 : Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has said that IDF fighter jets hit the home of Hamas' Political Bureau head, Ismail Haniyeh in the Gaza strip. The IDF said that the house was used as terrorist infrastructure and a meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israel.

The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, resides in Qatar, but his family home is in the Gaza strip, The Times of Israel reported.

Taking to X, the IDF stated, "IDF fighter jets struck the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas' Political Bureau. The residence was used as terrorist infrastructure and a meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israel."

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces shared a video showing weapons inside Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital. In the video posted on X, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Lt Col Jonathan Conricus toured Al-Shifa Hospital's MRI building.

In the video, he said, "We're inside the MRI centre of the Shifa Hospital. Israeli troops breached here a few hours ago and we have cleared the area, made sure that it's safe. A few of the most interesting things that we have found totally confirmed without any doubt that Hamas systematically uses hospitals in their military operations in violation of international law and what we have found. I think, it is only the tip of the iceberg."

"Let me show you a few examples. Security cameras have been obstructed, all of the security cameras are covered, and this isn't the only one. You'll see the rest of them here," he added.

Conricus also said Israel Defence Forces had found a laptop in an MRI room, which is now being analysed by Israel's intel personnel. He also showed medical equipment, including bandages and handgear.

While sharing the video on X, the IDF stated, "Watch as LTC (res.) Jonathan Conricus exposes the countless Hamas weapons IDF troops have uncovered in the Shifa Hospital's MRI building."

Meanwhile, the IDF said that troops of the Nahal Brigade's reconnaissance unit found and destroyed weapons and equipment belonging to Hamas's naval forces in Gaza City's al-Shati camp, The Times of Israel reported. According to the IDF, the weapons included diving equipment, firearms, and explosive devices.

The IDF said paratroopers also found other weapons and explosives in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, after a gun battle with Hamas terrorists, The Times of Israel reported. According to IDF, the forces found suicide vests, other explosive devices, RPGs, anti-tank missiles, and intelligence documents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor