Fiji to inaugurate Jerusalem embassy in mid-September

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 3 (ANI/TPS): Fiji will open its first embassy in Jerusalem on September 17, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced. Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will attend the inauguration.

Sa'ar welcomed the decision, calling Jerusalem "the eternal capital of the Jewish people," and said Israel will continue efforts to bring additional embassies to the capital. (ANI/TPS)

