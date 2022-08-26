Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Deputy Treasury Secretary
By IANS | Published: August 26, 2022 08:54 PM 2022-08-26T20:54:04+5:30 2022-08-26T21:05:15+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 26 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met visiting US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo and discussed India's upcoming G-20 Presidency in 2023 and issues related to the global financial sector.
Both the leaders also discussed areas of mutual cooperation towards enhancing India-US partnership.
"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Mr @wallyadeyemo, Deputy Treasury Secretary, USA, in New Delhi, today. The two sides exchanged views on global economic and financial sector issues," a Finance Ministry tweet read.
"FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr @wallyadeyemo discussed India's G20 Presidency in 2023, as well as areas of cooperation for continued and enhanced India-USA partnership,a another tweet from the ministry said.
India is to assume the presidency of G-20 in September 2023.
Adeyemo had earlier met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and discussed international economic developments as well as the India-US economic and financial partnership with him.
