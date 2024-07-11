Findings from the varying topic of the Israel's Business Tendency Survey - June 2024

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released data on the extent that working remotely and the expectations for price changes in the high-tech, manufacturing, retail trade, and services sectors for June 2024.

The recovery percentage for this period was about 87 per cent. The survey sample represents approximately 58,000 businesses in the business sector of which approximately 5 jobs or more.

Out of all of the businesses visited, about 33 per cent now allow work from home in a structured way and regulated to some extent.

About 15 per cent of the businesses in "non-elite" industries offer the option of working from home to some extent.

The option of working from home is more common in large businesses (where more than 250 are employed); about 39 per cent of these businesses allow work from home to some extent.

About 81 per cent of the businesses in the high-tech service industries have the option of working from home to some extent, and about 59 per cent of all businesses in the high-tech services allow more than two working days from home.

About 35 per cent of the businesses in non-high-tech service industries have the option of working from home. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor