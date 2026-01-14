Finland summons Iran's Charge d'Affaires over reports of violence

Helsinki [Finland], January 14 : Finland has summoned Iran's Charge d'Affaires over the escalating violence against protesters by Iranian authorities. Aggression must stop and all unjustly detained demonstrators released.

The right of access to information, including access to the internet, must be ensured. Finland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a tweet.

Iranians have been protesting since December 28, 2025, and the protests have garnered the attention of international leaders and media.

Around 2,000 people have been killed in protests against Iran's regime, The Times of Israel reported, citing Reuters and quoting an Iranian official who blamed "terrorists" for the deaths of civilians and security personnel. The report said this is the highest official death toll confirmed so far in the unrest that has rocked the Islamic Republic and threatened the country's stability.

Addressing protesters directly, Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi in a video message on X said, "My compatriots, as I told you in my previous message, the world not only saw and heard your courage and voice but is taking action. By now, you have undoubtedly heard the message from the President of the United States. Help is on the way." Further, Pahlavi called on demonstrators to remain steadfast and requested them not to let the Khamenei regime "portray the situation as normal."

"Continue the struggle. Do not let this regime portray the situation as normal," he said, adding that the scale of violence had permanently altered the relationship between the people and the ruling system.

"After all this killing, there is an ocean of blood between us and this regime," he said. The exiled Crown Prince urged citizens to document alleged abuses committed during the protests. "Write down the names of these criminals. One day, they will face justice for their actions," he said. In a direct appeal to Iran's security forces and military personnel, Pahlavi sought to distinguish the nation from its current rulers. "And I have a special message for the military personnel: You are the national army of Iran, not the army of the Islamic Republic," he said. He called on them to refuse orders that harm civilians and to side with protesters. "It is your duty to protect the lives of your fellow compatriots. You do not have much time left. Join the people as soon as possible," Pahlavi added.

The US is also closely monitoring the situation and mulling action over Iran.

Speaking to reporters after an event in Detroit, US President Donald Trump said he was returning to Washington to assess developments related to Iran. "We had a wonderful speech in front of great people in Detroit. I'm going back to the White House now, and we're going to look at the whole situation that's going on in Iran. We'll get some accurate numbers as to what's happening with regard to the killing," the US President told reporters. On being asked if he wants to see democracy in Iran, Trump added that he would want to see a "little bit of freedom" for the Iranian people. "Ideally, we would like to see it. We don't want to see people killed, and we want to see a little bit of freedom for these people. These people have been living in hell for a long time. I have friends who used to invest in Iran, and they did well with their investments. It was a great place. The people were great. Even the leadership was good. And now it is living in hell," he said.

When asked by a reporter about Iran's warning of retaliation in the event of US strikes, Trump responded, "Yeah, Iran said that the last time I blew them up with the nuclear capability, which they don't have any longer, so. they better behave." When asked whether he had a message for Iran's leadership amid reports of violence against protesters, Trump said, "The message is they've got to show humanity. They've got a big problem, and I hope they're not going to be killing people. It would seem to me that they have been badly misbehaving, but that is not confirmed."

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) called on protesters in Iran to continue demonstrating, saying that assistance would arrive soon, without sharing further details. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday stated that the European Union will move quickly to propose additional sanctions against those linked to the crackdown on demonstrations in Iran. In a post on X, von der Leyen said, "The rising number of casualties in Iran is horrifying. I unequivocally condemn the excessive use of force and continued restriction of freedom."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor