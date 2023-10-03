Finland tests readiness for potential migrant influx

Helsinki, Oct 3 Finland has launched a major five-day joint preparedness exercise, dubbed LATU 23, to prepare for a potential large influx of migrants into the country.

International representatives of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), the European Union Asylum Agency and the Estonian Police and Border Guard participate in the exercise alongside various Finnish government agencies, Xinhua news agency quoted the Finnish Border Guard as saying on Monday.

In July 2022, Finland's Parliament approved changes to the country's border laws, enabling the authorities to close borders or limit the number of border entry points during exceptional circumstances.

During the 2015 European migrant crisis, approximately 32,000 asylum seekers from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia arrived in Finland, according to Finnish public broadcaster Yle.

In 2020, Finland reported 1,275 registered asylum-seekers (first-time applicants) -- the lowest number in a decade -- most of them comingfrom Iraq, Afghanistan and Russia.

