Fire breaks out in Badakhshan province, causes financial loss to over one million Afghans

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 18 : A fire at Faizabad in the Badakhshan province of Afghanistan caused financial damages to over one million Afghans, Khaama Press reported citing provincial officials.

The Security Department of Badakhshan province on Sunday said the fire broke out in the Akhur Goldan area of Faizabad city.

Reportedly, the fire erupted in two adjacent decoration shops in the city, according to Khaama Press.

According to officials, the fire spread to the neighbouring shops eventually resulting in financial losses of over a million.

While the fire reduced all the goods in the two shops to ashes, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The firefighting team arrived at the spot after receiving word of the blaze and put out the fire, Khaama Press reported.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be known, the report stated, adding that an investigation is underway.

In a similar incident earlier, a fire broke out in the Mal Bazar area of Kandahar city, resulting in financial losses for almost three million Afghans.

