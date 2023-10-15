First Emirates Perfumes & Oud exhibition concludes on high note, attracting more than 20,000 visitors

Sharjah [UAE], October 15 (ANI/WAM): The first edition of the "Emirates Perfumes and Oud" exhibition, held at Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), wrapped up on Saturday evening, marking a resounding success with record-breaking visitor numbers and participations.

Over the nine-day event, more than 20,000 visitors flocked to the exhibition, which hosted over 500 local and international brands, along with a cohort of Emirati entrepreneurs and youngsters engaged in the perfume industry.

A ceremony to honour the distinguished exhibitors was a highlight of the event, with Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, and Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI, among the dignitaries in attendance.

They were joined by other board members of the Chamber and Expo Centre, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, and representatives from the participating entities.

The event spectacularly showcased exquisite collections of top-tier Emirati and Gulf oud, amber, and perfumes, in addition to featuring some of the rarest and most opulent oud pieces and perfumes presented by participating brands from across the globe.

Al Owais expressed his happiness at the remarkable success of the "Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition," attributing it to the extensive participation of major perfume manufacturers, traders, and renowned local and international brands over the nine-day event.

He commended the young Emirati entrepreneurs for their excellence showcased through the "Emirati Oud and Perfumes" platform, which displayed the finest oud and perfumes, attracting a significant number of visitors.

Al Midfa noted that the first edition's success is nothing short of a substantial addition to Expo Centre Sharjah's achievements.

He emphasised that the event contributed significantly to boosting exhibitor sales, enabling experience sharing, and exhibiting the creative talents and perfume products on a national and regional level, thereby elevating the stature of the perfume industry in the UAE and beyond. (ANI/WAM)

