Five arrested for lighting tires on fire on Tel Aviv highway during demonstration

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 15 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police arrested five people on Thursday night who set tires on fire on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a planned protest on behalf of the Israelis still held hostage in Gaza, blocking the highway.

The police said that actually dozens of people set tires on fire on the highway, posing a real risk to human life.

The highway was only blocked temporarily. (ANI/TPS)

