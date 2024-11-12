Five children killed in house fire in Turkey's Izmir

Istanbul, Nov 12 Five siblings were killed in a fire that broke out in their home in Turkey's western port city of Izmir, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday evening in the Selcuk district after the mother locked the door before leaving to collect scrap metal to support the family, according to the NTV broadcaster.

The fire was caused by an electric stove tipping over, said the report, adding that the bodies of the five siblings, aged between 1 and 5, were found in the same room, Xinhua news agency reported.

The district governor and prosecutor are investigating the incident, Selcuk Mayor Filiz Ceritoglu said on her social media account on X.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor