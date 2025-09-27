Five killed as Thar crashes into divider in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 27 Five people lost their lives in a tragic accident after their Mahindra Thar crashed into a divider on the National Highway while taking the exit towards Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Exit 9 of National Highway-48 when the driver of the speeding vehicle lost control of the SUV and it rammed into the divider with great force.

According to officials, three women and two men died instantly, while another man sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for treatment. Police added that the group had travelled from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram for some work.

Visuals from the crash site showed the extent of the impact, with the Thar completely mangled, leaving little trace of its original shape.

Gurugram Police immediately reached the location, took charge of the bodies, and began the initial investigation into the case.

The enquiry is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

Authorities noted that accidents caused by speeding remain a major concern in Gurugram and across Delhi-NCR.

Strict adherence to speed limits on highways, officials emphasised, can prevent such devastating incidents.

This accident comes close on the heels of another high-profile crash earlier this month in Dhaula Kuan, where Gaganpreet Kaur allegedly rammed her BMW into a motorcycle, leaving senior Ministry of Finance officer Navjot Singh critically injured. Singh later succumbed to his wounds, while his wife sustained grievous injuries.

Kaur is facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in addition to reckless driving.

The hearing in this case is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Notably, the injured victims were not taken to the nearest hospital, despite several being available in the vicinity. Instead, they were transported to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, North Delhi, a facility allegedly owned by one of Gaganpreet Kaur's relatives.

The prosecution suggested this could be an attempt to tamper with medical evidence or avoid proper scrutiny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor