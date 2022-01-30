Five months after Taliban takeover, Afghan radio station employing women reopens

Afghan radio station Hareem Zan in the province of Badakhshan in the country's northeast resumed work after closing due to fear of the Taliban in August last year, reported Sputnik.

The management of the radio station had ordered the shutdown last year in August citing the financial trouble.

But the real reason was fear of the Taliban, as the radio station had 11 female employees, reported Sputnik.

The activity of Hareem Zan has resumed as the new provincial government did not ban women's voices on the radio.

After the Taliban came to power in August, it banned musical compositions and female voices on television and radio station in Kandahar province.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban's swift ascension to power occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic disarray and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms reported Sputnik.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor