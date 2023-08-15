Five years of 'Geetha Govindam': Rashmika says she is still called 'Geetha madam'

Mumbai, Aug 15 Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who swayed the nation as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Telugu superhit film 'Geetha Govindam'. She said that she feels overwhelmed when even today she is often addressed as 'Geetha madam' owing to her performance.

The actress was paired opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda in the film which was helmed by Parasuram. The song 'Inkem Inkem Kavale' from the film was a chartbuster.

Expressing gratitude, Rashmika said: "It's already been 5 years? Wow. I still can't believe it.. Thank you everyone for accepting our film and showering it with so much love.. Till date I've been called 'Geetha madam'. It feels so amazing and I am extremely grateful."

