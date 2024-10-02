Flash floods kill 13, injure 16 in Afghanistan

Kabul, Oct 2 At least 13 people have been killed and 16 others were injured due to a fresh round of heavy rains and flash floods throughout Afghanistan recently, an official from the country's national disaster authority said.

Heavy rains triggered flash floods in the vicinities of Ghazni, Laghman, Nangarhar, Farah, Paktia, Badghis, Herat, and Daykundi provinces over the past 10 days, said Mullah Janan Saeq, spokesman for the authority, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Saeq, the mishap also inflicted huge property damages in the provinces, as 109 residential houses were ruined utterly or partially and nearly 650 acres of farmlands were washed away.

Rain-induced accidents have killed more than 400 people, injured hundreds of others, as well as caused heavy fatalities and financial damages in various parts of the war-ravaged country since May.

