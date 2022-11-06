Flood victims request emergency aid in Afghanistan's Parwan

After not receiving any help and living in tents for over three months now, the flood-affected victims slammed the government for not helping them rebuild their homes and demanded emergency relief.

The floods destroyed the homes of locals of Parwan province of Afghanistan and the people have been living under adverse conditions since then, TOLOnews reported.

Describing the plight, Abdul Wahab, a victim of recent flooding in Parwan said that coming winters will be difficult living in tents.

"It gets very cold at night and our children get cold, we have to stay here," said Abdul Wahab.

Abdul Wahab is one of the victims of the recent flooding in Parwan, and he lost his sister and three of his relatives due to the floods.

The flood victims said that the disaster has wreaked havoc in the region and the after-effects are difficult to handle with no source of living and roof over heads.

"Our village was destroyed completely by flooding, and we lost our grandmother," said Ahmadullah, another victim.

TOLOnews reported quoting another victim of flooding, Bi Bi Roqya who said that the children are becoming sick due to changing weather as the winters are settling in and there is no fuel.

More than 200 families live in tents like nomads in Parwan, TOLOnews reported citing local officials.

Local media reports suggest heavy rains damaged or destroyed around 2,900 houses, a tenfold increase since the last reporting period, and also disrupted livelihoods. Critical civilian infrastructure such as roads and bridges have also been impacted.

Multiple localized assessments and relief operations are ongoing. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that it continues to coordinate the emergency response on behalf of humanitarian partners in all four regions affected - central, eastern, southern, and south-eastern regions.

Over the past few months, about 400 people reportedly have lost their lives due to monsoon rains and flooding in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

